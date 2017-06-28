Rome

Russia to try to interfere in Italian vote-Ukraine minister

'Attack on democracies all over world' Klimkin tells ANSA

Russia to try to interfere in Italian vote-Ukraine minister

Rome, June 28 - Ukraine Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin told an ANSA Forum on Wednesday that Russia was trying to attack democracies all over the world, not just the United States, adding that Moscow "will try to manipulate the elections in Italy because Italy is very important for Russia". Italy is set to have general elections early in 2018 at the latest. "Russia has already tried," Klimkin said. "It will try in the future with hackers and fake news".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Un aeroporto più vicino ai messinesi

Un aeroporto più vicino ai messinesi

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Minaccia la vittima con un ago, arrestata rapinatrice

Minaccia la vittima con un ago, arrestata rapinatrice

Vacanza messinesi per Andrea Barzagli

Vacanze messinesi per Andrea Barzagli

Turista muore sull'isola, forse è stata una zecca

Turista muore sull'isola, forse è stata una zecca

Senza casco né assicurazione, multato il sindaco Ramundo

Senza casco né assicurazione, multato il sindaco Ramundo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33