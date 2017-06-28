Russia to try to interfere in Italian vote-Ukraine minister

Rome, June 28 - Ukraine Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin told an ANSA Forum on Wednesday that Russia was trying to attack democracies all over the world, not just the United States, adding that Moscow "will try to manipulate the elections in Italy because Italy is very important for Russia". Italy is set to have general elections early in 2018 at the latest. "Russia has already tried," Klimkin said. "It will try in the future with hackers and fake news".