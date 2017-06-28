Italy worst-hit by cyber attack after Ukraine - ESET

Rome
28/06/2017
Rome, June 28 - Italy was the worst-hit country after Ukraine by the massive cyber-attack that hit organisations across the world on Tuesday, researchers at European cybersecurity software firm ESET said Wednesday. It said 78% of the detected attacks were in Ukraine, with 10% in Italy, followed by 5% in Israel and 2% in Serbia.
