Rome

Italy worst-hit by cyber attack after Ukraine - ESET

10% of reports in Italy say researchers

Rome, June 28 - Italy was the worst-hit country after Ukraine by the massive cyber-attack that hit organisations across the world on Tuesday, researchers at European cybersecurity software firm ESET said Wednesday. It said 78% of the detected attacks were in Ukraine, with 10% in Italy, followed by 5% in Israel and 2% in Serbia.

