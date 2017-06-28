Soccer: Italy lose 3-1 to Spain in U-21 European semis

Rome, June 28 - Italy's bid to become Under 21 European champions for the sixth time ended at the semi-final stage of the 2017 competition on Tuesday, when they were beaten 3-1 by Spain in Krakow. Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez scored all three goals for the Spaniards, who will face Germany in the final on Friday. Italy's hopes were damaged when they had Roberto Gagliardini sent off for a second card after Niguez had put Spain in front early in the second half. Federico Bernardeschi levelled for the Azzurrini, but, with an extra man, Spain had no problem taking back command and easing into the final.