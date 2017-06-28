Rome

Soccer: Italy lose 3-1 to Spain in U-21 European semis

10-man Azzurrini sunk by Saul Niguez hat-trick

Soccer: Italy lose 3-1 to Spain in U-21 European semis

Rome, June 28 - Italy's bid to become Under 21 European champions for the sixth time ended at the semi-final stage of the 2017 competition on Tuesday, when they were beaten 3-1 by Spain in Krakow. Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez scored all three goals for the Spaniards, who will face Germany in the final on Friday. Italy's hopes were damaged when they had Roberto Gagliardini sent off for a second card after Niguez had put Spain in front early in the second half. Federico Bernardeschi levelled for the Azzurrini, but, with an extra man, Spain had no problem taking back command and easing into the final.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Un aeroporto più vicino ai messinesi

Un aeroporto più vicino ai messinesi

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Minaccia la vittima con un ago, arrestata rapinatrice

Minaccia la vittima con un ago, arrestata rapinatrice

Vacanza messinesi per Andrea Barzagli

Vacanze messinesi per Andrea Barzagli

Turista muore sull'isola, forse è stata una zecca

Turista muore sull'isola, forse è stata una zecca

Senza casco né assicurazione, multato il sindaco Ramundo

Senza casco né assicurazione, multato il sindaco Ramundo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33