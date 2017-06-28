Five Italian activists detained, released in Russia

Moscow
28/06/2017
Moscow, June 28 - Five Italian activists from a variety of NGOs were briefly detained in Russia on Tuesday before being released. The five were held while attending a meeting with colleagues from the Committee Against Torture NGO in Nizhny Novgorod. They were detained because they had tourist visas, while the nature of the visit was to monitor the situation in Russian prisons. "They were very kind. They gave us a 20-euro fine," one of the activists said. Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano expressed satisfaction at the release of the five.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online