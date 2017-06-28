Woman arrested for murder of Italian in London (2)

London, June 28 - The Metropolitan Police has said that a woman has been arrested in relation to the London murder of young Italian man. Pietro Sanna, a 23-year-old from Sardinia, was found dead at his home in Canning Town on Monday with multiple stab wounds. According to press reports, the arrested woman is a flat mate of Sanna's who first reported his death. A special post-mortem examination will take place on Wednesday at East Ham Mortuary, the police said. "Whilst an arrest has been made, the investigation is still in its early stages and we would urge members of the public with information to come forward," said Detective Chief Inspector Gary Holmes, who is leading the investigation. "I would appeal for all witnesses and those with information concerning this fatal attack to contact the incident room as soon as possible".