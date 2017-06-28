New app for G7 University and Udine Uni Knowledge Festival

Udine, June 28 - A new development for the third edition of the University of Udine "Knowledge Festival" - the Italian festival of knowledge and higher education taking place in Udine from June 29 to July 1 alongside the G7 University meeting - is a smartphone app called "Uniud", available for Android and iOS. App users can read news from the university's e-magazine, Qui.Uniu, divided into the categories of University Life, Research and Innovation, Study and Work, Culture, and City; and also view all of the university's daily events, along with their programmes and maps of the event venues. The app was developed for the 2017 Knowledge Festival and offers a detailed description of the festival's programme, which this year has a strong international flavour thanks to the G7 University event. The central theme of the festival and the G7, "Education for All", is a UNESCO declaration that has become the goal of countries worldwide that are working to put policies in place to make education accessible to everyone. The G7 University summit will kick off the first day of events, with the participation of Italian Education Minister Valeria Fedeli.