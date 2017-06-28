Pope says 'golden pensions' offence to labour (2)

Vatican City, June 28 - Pope Francis blasted so-called 'golden pensions' in an audience with delegates from Italian trade union CISL on Wednesday. "Golden pensions are an offence to (the world of) labour that is no less serious than pensions that are too poor, because they make the inequality of the time of work perennial" the Argentine pontiff said referring to very high pensions, including State ones. Francis also said that it is necessary to find a mechanism to combat youth unemployment by having older employees work less. "A new social pact for labour, which reduces the work hours of those in their last working season to create jobs for the young who have the right-duty to work, is urgent," the pope told delegates of Italian trade union CISL. "A society that forces elderly people to work too long and obliges an entire generation of young people not to work when they should do so for themselves and for everyone is foolish and short-sighted".