Have older work less to create jobs for young-pope

Vatican City
28/06/2017
Vatican City, June 28 - Pope Francis said Wednesday that it is necessary to find a mechanism to combat youth unemployment by having older employees work less. "A new social pact for labour, which reduces the work hours of those in their last working season to create jobs for the young who have the right-duty to work, is urgent," the pope told delegates of Italian trade union CISL. "A society that forces elderly people to work too long and obliges an entire generation of young people not to work when they should do so for themselves and for everyone is foolish and short-sighted".
