Vatican City

Have older work less to create jobs for young-pope

Francis calls for new social pact for labour

Have older work less to create jobs for young-pope

Vatican City, June 28 - Pope Francis said Wednesday that it is necessary to find a mechanism to combat youth unemployment by having older employees work less. "A new social pact for labour, which reduces the work hours of those in their last working season to create jobs for the young who have the right-duty to work, is urgent," the pope told delegates of Italian trade union CISL. "A society that forces elderly people to work too long and obliges an entire generation of young people not to work when they should do so for themselves and for everyone is foolish and short-sighted".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Un aeroporto più vicino ai messinesi

Un aeroporto più vicino ai messinesi

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Minaccia la vittima con un ago, arrestata rapinatrice

Minaccia la vittima con un ago, arrestata rapinatrice

Vacanza messinesi per Andrea Barzagli

Vacanze messinesi per Andrea Barzagli

Turista muore sull'isola, forse è stata una zecca

Turista muore sull'isola, forse è stata una zecca

Senza casco né assicurazione, multato il sindaco Ramundo

Senza casco né assicurazione, multato il sindaco Ramundo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33