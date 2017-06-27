Prosecutor Woodcock investigated in Rome over CONSIP (3)

Rome
27/06/2017
Rome, June 27 - Naples prosecutor Henry John Woodcock is being investigated by the Rome prosecutors' office for an alleged breach of investigation confidentiality in relation to a corruption probe centred on civil-service procurement agency CONSIP, sources said Tuesday. Woodcock, well-known for a string of high-profile cases over the years, has been called for questioning by Rome prosecutors on July 7, judicial source said. The CONSIP case is sensitive and Sports Minister Luca Lotti and Tiziano Renzi, the father of ex-premier and Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi, are among those under investigation. "I have found out that I am under investigation for revealing judicial secrets. I have absolute confidence in my colleagues in the Rome prosecutors' office and so I am certain that I will be able to clarify my position, dispelling every doubt and shadow about my professional and personal correctness," Woodcock told ANSA. "I don't deny, nevertheless, that I am very saddened and that this is a very difficult moment for me. But I can state that my work has always been inspired by the sole intention of serving justice and respecting the rules".
