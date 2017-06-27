Naples

Soccer: Maradona honorary Naples citizen July 5 (4)

Show in Piazza del Plebiscito

Soccer: Maradona honorary Naples citizen July 5 (4)

Naples, June 27 - Argentina and Napoli legend Diego Armando Maradona will receive the honorary citizenship of Naples on July 5 in the southern city's iconic Piazza del Plebiscito in a ceremony starting at 21:30, Naples Sports Councillor Ciro Borriello told ANSA Tuesday. The ceremony will be preceded by a musical show in the square. Naples city council recently voted to give Mardona the keys of the city because of the "commitment and love" he showed the soccer-mad port city when leading its club to two Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990. "It will be a popular party for Diego" said Naples Mayor Luigi de Magistris. The first citizen said the honour was being conferred on the Pibe de Oro for "what he represented and still represents for the city". De Magistris voiced the hope that "the fans will take part in the spirit of the event". The Argentina, who vies with Pelé in polls of the world's best-ever soccer player, is revered in Naples after leading the local side to the two Serie A titles and a UEFA Cup during his memorable stint with them between 1984 and 1991. Maradona was at his prime during his time with Napoli and in this period he also inspired Argentina to win the 1986 World Cup, scoring the famous 'Hand of God' goal and the most highly voted 'best goal ever' against England along the way. Naples is dotted with murals of its most famous adopted son.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Vacanza messinesi per Andrea Barzagli

Vacanze messinesi per Andrea Barzagli

Un aeroporto più vicino ai messinesi

Un aeroporto più vicino ai messinesi

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Botte da orbi fra giovani

Botte da orbi fra giovani

di Rosario Pasciuto

Sorpresi ad irrigare piantagione, arrestati due fratelli

Sorpresi ad irrigare piantagione, arrestati due fratelli

Scontro in autostrada, i morti sono tre c'è anche un bambino

Scontro in autostrada, i morti sono tre c'è anche un bambino

di Angelo Biscardi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33