Girl serious after fall from Genoa window

Genoa, June 27 - A young girl was in serious condition after falling from the window of her home in Genoa Tuesday. The girl, said to be a few years' old, suffered multiple injuries all over her body. Her Ecuadorian parents risk criminal action if it turns out, as it seems, that she was alone in the house. The girl was said to be conscious when she was admitted to the ER of the northern city's Gaslini Hospital after the six-metre fall.