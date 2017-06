Dead newborn migrant on Italian ship (2)

Ragusa, June 27 - The body of a newborn migrant is on the Coast Guard patrol boat Comandante Foscari heading for the Sicilian port of Pozzallo with 673 migrants on board, sources said Tuesday. The baby was born on a dinghy travelling from Libya to Sicily. The baby died a few hours after being rescued, on board the Foscari, because of post-partum complications. The mother, a 26-year-old Somali, is being assisted by medical staff aboard the ship.