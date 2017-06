Minniti returns to Italy to face migrant emergency (2)

Rome, June 27 - Interior Minister Marco Minniti on Tuesday called off a trip to Washington and decided to come back to Italy to face an emergency in migrant landings with over 10,000 migrants having been rescued in the last four days, sources said. Minniti was to have had a series of institutional meetings in the US capital. Another 2,000 migrants were saved off Libya Tuesday in 15 rescue operations coordinated by the Italian Coast Guard, sources said. Some 10,000 migrants have now been rescued in the Mediterranean since Saturday, they said.