Pirandello's home reopens in Agrigento

Palermo, June 27 - Luigi Pirandello's home Casa Natale in the Caos district of the Sicilian city of Agrigento will reopen on the 150th anniversary of the writer's birth, which took place at his house in 1867. After renovation work that lasted just a few weeks with a new didactic setting, Casa Natale will be welcoming President Sergio Mattarella for an official visit on July 6. A major reorganization project will be mainly funded by the State through the so-called 'Pact with the South'. Events at the museum are part of initiatives for the celebration of Luigi Pirandello's birth promoted by the Superintendency of Agrigento and the museums of the city. The home will open at 10 am with "Novelle per un giorno" (novels for a day), a performance by actor Bruno Crucittu who will read and interpret passages from Pirandello's novels, letters and plays until 6 pm. Actress Isabella Ferrari at 7 pm will continue the reading. Two exhibits will also be inaugurated after the reorganization of material on display at the museum. The shows are: "Viaggio tra identità e memoria attraverso i dipinti della famiglia Pirandello" (Voyage between identity and memory through the paintings of the Pirandello family), by Agrigento cultural superintendent, Gabriella Costantino, on the ground floor; and "Luigi Pirandello. Informazioni sul mio involontario soggiorno sulla terra" (Luigi Pirandello, information on my involuntary sojourn on earth) by Armida De Miro, Cristina Iacono and Stefano Milioto, on the first floor.