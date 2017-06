PD denies asking Prodi to move

Rome, June 27 - The ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) on Tuesday denied asking former centre-left premier Romano Prodi to move away. "No one ever invited Romano Prodi to move away from the PD, our wish is the exact opposite," said PD spokesman Matteo Richetti. Earlier Prodi said "I read that Democratic Party leader (Matteo Renzi) is inviting me to move my tent away. I'll do that without difficulty: my tent is very light. In the meantime I've put it in a backpack". Two-time premier Prodi has denied suggestions he could come out of retirement to rally various parts of the centre left after a series of splits. Pressure on Renzi to compromise has grown after the PD's poor showing in mayoral run-offs on Sunday.