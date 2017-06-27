Motorcycling: Biaggi discharged from hospital (2)

Rome, June 27 - Two-time former Superbike world champ Max Biaggi was discharged from hospital Tuesday after breaking some ribs in a June 9 supermoto crash at Latina south of Rome. "I'm happy, happy. I'm going home. I don't think I'll go to Monte Carlo. For now I'm thinking of staying in Rome," Biaggi told reporters on his way out of Rome's San Camillo Hospital. On Monday Biaggi said "this time I risked not getting away with it. The best gift was coming out of intensive care after 17 days". Biaggi, who turned 46 yesterday, won the 2010 and 2012 Superbike championships as well as winning 13 500cc/MotoGP races. The Roman won the 250cc World Championship four consecutive times, and finished as runner-up in both the 500cc and MotoGP championships. In 2007 he switched to the World Superbike Championship, finishing third overall as a rookie and earned his first Superbike World Championship in 2010 becoming only the second European from outside of the United Kingdom after Raymond Roche to do so. Biaggi announced his retirement from racing on 7 November 2012. He has been nicknamed 'il Corsaro' ('the Corsair') and 'the Roman Emperor'.