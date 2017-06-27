Turin

Unemployed woman serious after setting light to self (2)

Burns on 70% of body

Unemployed woman serious after setting light to self (2)

Turin, June 27 - A 46-year-old unemployed woman is seriously injured, with burns on 70% of her body, after setting light to herself outside the Turin offices of pensions and social security agency INPS on Tuesday, sources said. The woman was taken to the city's San Giovanni Bosco hospital but is set to be transferred to the CTO hospital's burns centre. The woman was reportedly depressed as she had been unable to find work for years. "It was terrible, she set herself on fire amid all the people queuing here, her face was alight," said an INPS staffer. The woman's brother thanked those who saved her and said that "the system isn't working".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Vacanza messinesi per Andrea Barzagli

Vacanze messinesi per Andrea Barzagli

Un aeroporto più vicino ai messinesi

Un aeroporto più vicino ai messinesi

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Botte da orbi fra giovani

Botte da orbi fra giovani

di Rosario Pasciuto

Sorpresi ad irrigare piantagione, arrestati due fratelli

Sorpresi ad irrigare piantagione, arrestati due fratelli

Scontro in autostrada, i morti sono tre c'è anche un bambino

Scontro in autostrada, i morti sono tre c'è anche un bambino

di Angelo Biscardi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33