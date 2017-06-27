Unemployed woman serious after setting light to self (2)

Turin, June 27 - A 46-year-old unemployed woman is seriously injured, with burns on 70% of her body, after setting light to herself outside the Turin offices of pensions and social security agency INPS on Tuesday, sources said. The woman was taken to the city's San Giovanni Bosco hospital but is set to be transferred to the CTO hospital's burns centre. The woman was reportedly depressed as she had been unable to find work for years. "It was terrible, she set herself on fire amid all the people queuing here, her face was alight," said an INPS staffer. The woman's brother thanked those who saved her and said that "the system isn't working".