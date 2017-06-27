Unemployed woman serious after setting light to self (2)

Turin
27/06/2017
Turin, June 27 - A 46-year-old unemployed woman is seriously injured, with burns on 70% of her body, after setting light to herself outside the Turin offices of pensions and social security agency INPS on Tuesday, sources said. The woman was taken to the city's San Giovanni Bosco hospital but is set to be transferred to the CTO hospital's burns centre. The woman was reportedly depressed as she had been unable to find work for years. "It was terrible, she set herself on fire amid all the people queuing here, her face was alight," said an INPS staffer. The woman's brother thanked those who saved her and said that "the system isn't working".
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Un aeroporto più vicino ai messinesi
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Rosario Pasciuto
Scontro in autostrada, i morti sono tre c'è anche un bambino
di Angelo Biscardi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online