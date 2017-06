Soccer: Maradona honorary Naples citizen July 5 (2)

Naples, June 27 - Argentina and Napoli legend Diego Armando Maradona will receive the honorary citizenship of Naples on July 5 in the southern city's iconic Piazza del Plebiscito in a ceremony starting at 21:30, Naples Sports Councillor Ciro Borriello told ANSA Tuesday. The ceremony will be preceded by a musical show in the square. Naples city council recently voted to give Mardona the keys of the city because of the "commitment and love" he showed the soccer-mad port city when leading its club to two Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990.