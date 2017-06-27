Fazio contract shd be reviewed - Freccero (2)

Rome, June 27 - RAI State broadcaster's whopping and controversial pay rise for presenter Fabio Fazio should be reviewed by new Director-General Mario Orfeo, board member Carlo Freccero said Tuesday. "I ask you MPs to intercede with the DG so that this contract can be called into question," Freccero told the parliamentary RAI oversight commission. The leftwing board member said he was afraid that Fazio's audience would be "destroyed" by the controversy. A rightwing board member, Arturo Diaconale, said "we were forced to sign the Fazio contract, we were told if we didn't he would sign with a rival broadcaster (La7). "We wren't forced with a gun to the head but by the civil code. If we hadn't signed it we could have been liable for damages to the company". Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party and Beppe Grillo's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) said Diaconale's revelation made Fazio's salary hike all the more "unacceptable".