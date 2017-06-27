Popular songwriter, TV presenter Paolo Limiti dead (2)

Rome, June 27 - Popular Italian songwriter and TV presenter Paolo Limiti has died at the age of 77 at his Milan home, sources said on Tuesday. Limiti wrote the lyrics for several hits for Italian singing legend Mina, including Bugiardo e Incosciente and Credi. He also wrote the words of La Voce del Silenzio, which Dionne Warwick performed as Silent Voices. Limiti was struck by cancer a year ago. Born in Milan, Limiti begin his career as a journalist, then in 1960 he started a long collaboration with late quiz show legend Mike Bongiorno as author of his radio and television programs. Active from the mid-1960s as a lyricist, his first hit was Warwick's Silent Voices, and he then wrote songs for Mina, Claudia Mori, Mia Martini, Ornella Vanoni, Peppino di Capri, Iva Zanicchi, and Albano Carrisi among others. He was also a successful television presenter, who mainly hosted nostalgic shows about vintage music and about the history of entertainment. He received the America Award of the Italy-USA Foundation in 2014.