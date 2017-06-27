De Santis term cut to 16 yrs for Ciro Esposito murder (2)

Rome
27/06/2017
Rome, June 27 - Former Roma ultra Daniele De Santis on Tuesday had his 26-year first-instance sentence cut to 16 years on appeal for the murder of Napoli fan Ciro Esposito ahead of the 2014 Italian Cup final between Napoli and Fiorentina. The 10-year cut in the sentence was due, judges said, to an acquittal from the crime of affray as well as the exclusion of futile motives and repeat offences. De Santis's lawyer said his client was "partially satisfied" with the verdict and would appeal to the supreme Court of Cassation. The appeals judges acquitted another two defendants, Napoli fans Gennaro Fioretti and Alfonso Esposito, each sentenced to eight months in jail at the first-instance trial for affray and injuries to De Santis's face. photo: Esposito
