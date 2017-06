11 Veneto Banca indictment requests (2)

Rome, June 27 - Rome prosecutors on Tuesday requested the indictment of former Veneto Banca CEO Vincenzo Consoli, former president Flavio Trinca and another nine former administrators and managers for alleged irregularities in running the troubled middle-sized lender from 2012 to 2014. The main charge is obstructing the work of public oversight authorities, judicial sources said. Those probed are accused of giving a false impression of the bank's solidity to the Bank of Italy. Veneto Banca is now being rescued along with Banca Popolare di Vicenza by Italy's largest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, with the help of the Italian State. photo: Consoli (L) and Trinca