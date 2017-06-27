Rome

O'Leary says will buy 'well restructured' Alitalia (2)

Rome, June 27 - Ryanair would be interested in buying Alitalia if its commissioners make "major changes and restructuring", Ryanair head Michael O'Leary said Tueeday, saying that if this was not the case, "we're not interested". The CEO said Ryanair would only buy if they can get a majority of the troubled Italian airline, saying Etihad was already "out of the game". O'Leary added that "we're not interested in buying possible slots".

