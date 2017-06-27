Insufficient measures against corruption - Audit Court (2)

Rome, June 27 - Audit Court Prosecutor General Claudio Galtieri complained that not enough was being done to combat corruption as the auditor presented its report on the State accounts Tuesday. Galtieri said the measures were "insufficiently effective" against "illegal conduct whose negative effects on public resources are often devastating". He said a more systematic strategy was needed. Another senior Audit Court official, Angelo Buscema, said that an ongoing review of public spending has not reduced overall expenditure levels. He said that while the measures had safeguarded "interventions to support production sectors, they have not produced results in the overall containment of expenditure". Buscema added that the "high level of the public debt" was Italy's factor of "greatest vulnerability". He said this made it necessary to take rigorous action to bring the debt down and not just to meet EU commitments. Buscema also complained that Italy's recovery was not strong enough. "After a long crisis, the recovery of gross domestic product still appears too modest and, above all, is lagging behind with respect to that of the other main European countries," Buscema said. "The balancing of economic policy and the management of the public finances appears particularly complex for Italy".