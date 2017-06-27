'Possible' terror threat from migrant arrivals - Roberti (2)

Rome, June 27 - Migrant arrivals to Italy pose a possible terror threat, anti-terror and anti-mafia national prosecutor Franco Roberti said Tuesday. "We have seen no many occasions in the last few years that those who arrive on the dinghies then undergo a process of radicalisation that may lead, and this has happened in at least two cases, to the realisation of terror attacks." Roberti cited Anis Amri, the Berlin Christmas market attacker. He recalled that Amri arrived on Lampedusa in 2011. The mass migrant arrivals "re-propose the issue of human traffickers," Roberti said. "We are no longer faced with a traffic of clandestines but of human beings. According to the international treaties (the traffic) should be effectively combatted above all at an international level but we are still far from deploying an international combatting action: it is indispensable to remind all countries to take on their responsibilities".