Journalist Sciarelli probed with Woodcock on CONSIP (2)

Rome, June 27 - TV journalist Federica Sciarelli is under investigation for leaking confidential investigative material along with prosecutor Henry John Woodcock in a probe into civil-service procurement agency CONSIP, judicial sources said Tuesday. Prosecutors have confiscated the cellphone of Sciarelli, popular host of hit missing persons show Chi l'ha visto? Possible charges against Sciarelli, a long-time friend of Woodcock's, include aiding and abetting a leak of judicial secrets. Prosecutors say Sciarelli was the go-between Woodcock used to leak information to a journalist on daily newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano. Sciarelli told ANSA: "I can't have revealed anything to anyone, simply because Woodcock doesn't tell me anything about his investigations, still less what is covered by confidentiality rules".