Fazio contract shd be reviewed - Freccero (4)

Rome, June 27 - RAI State broadcaster's whopping and controversial pay rise for presenter Fabio Fazio should be reviewed by new Director-General Mario Orfeo, board member Carlo Freccero said Tuesday, while RAI President Monica Maggioni said she didn't think the broadcaster would have survived Fazio's threatened departure to a smaller rival, La7. "I ask you MPs to intercede with the DG so that this contract can be called into question," Freccero told the parliamentary RAI oversight commission. The leftwing board member said he was afraid that Fazio's audience would be "destroyed" by the controversy. A rightwing board member, Arturo Diaconale, said "we were forced to sign the Fazio contract, we were told if we didn't he would sign with a rival broadcaster (La7). "We weren't forced with a gun to the head but by the civil code. If we hadn't signed it we could have been liable for damages to the company". Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party and Beppe Grillo's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) said Diaconale's revelation made Fazio's salary hike all the more "unacceptable". Maggioni, for her part, told the watchdog that Fazio's departure would have dealt such a shock to the RAI system that it might have collapsed. "Fabio Fazio is part of RAI's history. To see that brand, that face, that format move to another broadcaster would have brought a shock that I don't know RAI would have withstood, at a systemic level," she said. Criticism from across the political spectrum has been raging in Italy over a sky-high salary granted by RAI for popular television host Fazio, one of the stars of left-leaning channel Raitre, who is now set to move to the flagship Raiuno channel. The RAI board said earlier this month that chatshow stars like Bruno Vespa and Fazio would not be covered by a new 240,000-euro wage ceiling, but that their pay would be cut by 10%. However, as Democratic Party (PD) MP and member of the RAI watchdog authority Michele Anzaldi said in a Facebook post Monday, "in order to justify the super-raise for Fazio, of 50% more and thus to almost 12 million euros as well as a contract for his production company worth another 11 million euros, RAI board members said that the company could not deprive itself of such an important resource." "Company sources," he added, said that "on June 25 - and not denied by RAI - that Fazio had already signed a contract with La7, and thus that the huge raise was to ward off a loss to their competitor. Today, however, La7 said that no official offer had even been made." And thus, they "did not only not comply with a law on a 240-000-euro limit, voted on by parliament, they even went against their own directive approved a week ago that announced a reduction of at least 10%." The head of FI in the Lower House, Renato Brunetta, added that "what was decided on Friday by the RAI board on the super-high salary for Fabio Fazio is unacceptable, against the law and morally indefensible amid an enduring economic crisis that all citizens - who pay State broadcaster fees - have to struggle against on a daily basis." The chair of the parliamentary RAI watchdog, Roberto Fico of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), highlighted what he called the double standard of a "Communist" like Fazio trading himself to the highest bidder in the media market place. Thr row was even said to have contributed to the centre left's unexpectedly poor showing in Sunday's mayoral run-offs in many Italian cities and towns.