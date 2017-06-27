Prosecutor Woodcock investigated in Rome over CONSIP (2)

Rome, June 27 - Naples prosecutor Henry John Woodcock is being investigated by the Rome prosecutors' office for an alleged breach of investigation confidentiality in relation to a corruption probe centred on civil-service procurement agency CONSIP, sources said Tuesday. The CONSIP case is sensitive and Sports Minister Luca Lotti and Tiziano Renzi, the father of ex-premier and Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi, are among those under investigation. "I have found out that I am under investigation for revealing judicial secrets. I have absolute confidence in my colleagues in the Rome prosecutors' office and so I am certain that I will be able to clarify my position, dispelling every doubt and shadow about my professional and personal correctness," Woodcock told ANSA. "I don't deny, nevertheless, that I am very saddened and that this is a very difficult moment for me. But I can state that my work has always been inspired by the sole intention of serving justice and respecting the rules".