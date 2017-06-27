Rome

Italy visa offices in Tobruk from June 29 - Alfano (2)

'Good news' says FM

Italy visa offices in Tobruk from June 29 - Alfano (2)

Rome, June 27 - A visa office will be opened in Tobruk on Thursday June 29 so that Libyans in the east of the country can apply to travel to Italy like those in the west of the country, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Tuesday, calling it "good news". He said "this step, which I personally followed and encouraged, aims to represent a sign of support and sympathy for the communities and population of those areas, and has the goal of promoting a widespread presence of Italy in the whole of the North African country, while understanding the different Libyan regional realities".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Vacanza messinesi per Andrea Barzagli

Vacanze messinesi per Andrea Barzagli

Botte da orbi fra giovani

Botte da orbi fra giovani

di Rosario Pasciuto

Un aeroporto più vicino ai messinesi

Un aeroporto più vicino ai messinesi

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Sorpresi ad irrigare piantagione, arrestati due fratelli

Sorpresi ad irrigare piantagione, arrestati due fratelli

Scontro in autostrada, i morti sono tre c'è anche un bambino

Scontro in autostrada, i morti sono tre c'è anche un bambino

di Angelo Biscardi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33