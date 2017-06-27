Italy visa offices in Tobruk from June 29 - Alfano (2)

Rome
27/06/2017
Rome, June 27 - A visa office will be opened in Tobruk on Thursday June 29 so that Libyans in the east of the country can apply to travel to Italy like those in the west of the country, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Tuesday, calling it "good news". He said "this step, which I personally followed and encouraged, aims to represent a sign of support and sympathy for the communities and population of those areas, and has the goal of promoting a widespread presence of Italy in the whole of the North African country, while understanding the different Libyan regional realities".
