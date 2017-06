No spending-review effect on total expenditure-Audit Court

Rome, June 27 - The Audit Court's Angelo Buscema said Tuesday that an ongoing review of public spending has not reduced overall expenditure levels. He said, while the measures had safeguarded "interventions to support production sectors, they have not produced results in the overall containment of expenditure". Buscema added that the "high level of the public debt" was Italy's factor of "greatest vulnerability". He said this made it necessary to take rigorous action to bring the debt down and not just to meet EU commitments.