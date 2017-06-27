We're old leaders but we can dream says pope

Vatican City
27/06/2017
Vatican City, June 27 - The leaders of the Church are old but they can dream and show young people the way forward, Pope Francis said Tuesday. Speaking at a Mass in St Martha's House marking the anniversary of his ordination as bishop, the pope said "some people who don't like us say that we are the gerontocracy of the Church...but we aren't gerontocrats, we are grandfathers...who our grandchildren are asking to give them the meaning of life, with our experience". Francis said these grandfathers "are called on to dream, to give dreams to today's youth that need it, and they will take strength to prophesy and carry forward our task".
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
di Rosario Pasciuto
Un aeroporto più vicino ai messinesi
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Scontro in autostrada, i morti sono tre c'è anche un bambino
di Angelo Biscardi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online