We're old leaders but we can dream says pope

Vatican City, June 27 - The leaders of the Church are old but they can dream and show young people the way forward, Pope Francis said Tuesday. Speaking at a Mass in St Martha's House marking the anniversary of his ordination as bishop, the pope said "some people who don't like us say that we are the gerontocracy of the Church...but we aren't gerontocrats, we are grandfathers...who our grandchildren are asking to give them the meaning of life, with our experience". Francis said these grandfathers "are called on to dream, to give dreams to today's youth that need it, and they will take strength to prophesy and carry forward our task".