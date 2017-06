Soccer: Sirigu joins Torino

Turin, June 27 - Former Italy no.2 goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu is joining Torino from Paris Saint-Germain after Joe Hart's unsuccessful loan spell from Manchester City, sources said Tuesday. The 30-year-old, who has signed a three-year contract with the Granata, is back in Italy after six seasons around Europe, also with Osasuna and Sevilla. He is looking to win back his place in the Azzurri set-up behind first-choice keeper and legend Gigi Buffon.