Pirelli stock-exchange return October 4 (2)

Milan
27/06/2017
Milan, June 27 - Italian tyremaker Pirelli is working on being listing on the stock exchange again and the return is expected to take place on October 4, sources close to the dossier told ANSA on Tuesday. As part of the operation, the controlling China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) is set to take its stake below the 50% threshold. Around 30% of Pirelli's capital will be listed. Top international groups are working on the operation, including Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo. The IPO roadshow is expected to start in September, with the price range set at the end of that month. Pirelli was delisted from the Milan bourse in 2015 after a mandatory offer launched by an investment company controlled by ChemChina.
