EU rules not circumvented for Veneto banks - Vestager (2)

Brussels
27/06/2017
Brussels, June 27 - European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said Italy's moves to avert a bail-in of two medium-sized banks, Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza (BPVI), had not "circumvented" EU rules. "The set of rules that we have leaves space to the differences (of the various banking systems)," Vestager said. She added that the Commission was authorized by the legislator to "use the rules to render the system stable and serve the rest of the economy". The government is putting in around 5.2 billion euros to facilitate the liquidation of BPVI and Veneto Banca. Intesa Sanpaolo had taken over the 'good' assets of the two lenders for a symbolic price of one euro, a move that protects deposits and jobs.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
di Rosario Pasciuto
Un aeroporto più vicino ai messinesi
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Scontro in autostrada, i morti sono tre c'è anche un bambino
di Angelo Biscardi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online