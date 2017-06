Audit Court says Italy's recovery 'too modest'

Rome, June 27 - The Audit Court's Angelo Buscema on Tuesday complained that Italy's recovery was not strong enough as the auditor presented its general State accounts report. "After a long crisis, the recovery of gross domestic product still appears too modest and, above all, is lagging behind with respect to that of the other main European countries," Buscema said. "The balancing of economic policy and the management of the public finances appears particularly complex for Italy".