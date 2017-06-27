Rome

Coalition debate puts voters to sleep - Renzi (2)

Victory or defeat depend on candidate, says PD leader

Rome, June 27 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi dismissed assertions that his failure to work on forming a coalition with parties on the left of the political spectrum contributed to the centre left's poor showing in many local-election run-off votes at the weekend. "The debate on the coalition puts voters to sleep and it is not needed," Renzi said. "The coalition does not decide victory in itself. The candidate, the leader, the area are what decide defeat or victory in the run-offs. "Coalitions are not a subject to entertain the Italians with for the next 12 month," he added, with general elections set to take place early in 2018 at the latest. "What they are interested in is what we do on taxes. Coalitions fascinate those working in the political world".

