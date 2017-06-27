Renzi says Veneto banks intervention 'dutiful'

Rome
27/06/2017
Rome, June 27 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Tuesday that he supported the government's intervention to stop a disorderly failure of two medium-sized Veneto banks. "(Premier Paolo) Gentiloni expressed the government's position very clearly - it was a legitimate, dutiful decision," Renzi said. "I agree with him. It was legitimate and dutiful in that situation. I hope that our MEP are capable of conducting a great battle so that the highly selective criteria of the Veneto banks is applied to institutes of other northern countries, such as the German ones".
