Rome

Renzi says Veneto banks intervention 'dutiful'

Selective criteria should be applied elsewhere too - PD chief

Renzi says Veneto banks intervention 'dutiful'

Rome, June 27 - Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said Tuesday that he supported the government's intervention to stop a disorderly failure of two medium-sized Veneto banks. "(Premier Paolo) Gentiloni expressed the government's position very clearly - it was a legitimate, dutiful decision," Renzi said. "I agree with him. It was legitimate and dutiful in that situation. I hope that our MEP are capable of conducting a great battle so that the highly selective criteria of the Veneto banks is applied to institutes of other northern countries, such as the German ones".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Vacanza messinesi per Andrea Barzagli

Vacanze messinesi per Andrea Barzagli

Botte da orbi fra giovani

Botte da orbi fra giovani

di Rosario Pasciuto

Un aeroporto più vicino ai messinesi

Un aeroporto più vicino ai messinesi

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Sorpresi ad irrigare piantagione, arrestati due fratelli

Sorpresi ad irrigare piantagione, arrestati due fratelli

Scontro in autostrada, i morti sono tre c'è anche un bambino

Scontro in autostrada, i morti sono tre c'è anche un bambino

di Angelo Biscardi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33