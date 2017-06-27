Renzi says centre-left squabbles helped right win (2)

Rome, June 27 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi, the leader of the Democratic Party (PD), said Tuesday that squabbling within the centre left contributed to its poor showing in Sunday's local-election run-offs. "The continual exasperating controversies within the centre left do nothing but help the opposing side," Renzi said. "It has always been that way. But it is clear that if many people think the problem is only inside the PD, then someone else may win the elections". Renzi said the PD would not drop its backing for the 'ius soli' (Latin for law of the soil) bill on the grounds that many voters do not like the plan to grant Italian citizenship to migrant children born on Italian soil who have had at last five years of Italian schooling. "You can't throw into doubt a battle like the ius soli one," he said. "You can't change your mind because of a poll that says the Italian people are less in favour, a trend that is not linked to the (terrorist) attacks. "I don't drop an idea because of a poll, just like we did not drop the battle for civil rights, for the Jobs Act (labour reform), for (Milan) Expo (2015). We are capable of taking our responsibilities".