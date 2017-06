Popular songwriter, TV presenter Paolo Limiti dead

Rome, June 27 - Popular Italian songwriter and TV presenter Paolo Limiti has died at the age of 77 at his Milan home, sources said on Tuesday. Limiti wrote the lyrics for several hits for Italian singing legend Mina, including Bugiardo e Incosciente and Credi. He also wrote the words of La Voce del Silenzio, which Dionne Warwick performed as Silent Voices. Limiti was struck by a serious illness a year ago.