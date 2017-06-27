Rome

Somali accused of torture, rape detained in Lampedusa (2)

23-year-old suspected of being part of criminal association

Rome, June 27 - A 23-year-old Somali national has been detained at the hotspot on the southern Italian island of Lampedusa over accusations he raped and tortured asylum seekers in Libya before they embarked on their journeys across the Mediterranean, sources said Tuesday. The alleged violence took place at a site in an agricultural area called Hudeyfà, in the Kufra district. The related probe features statements from migrants who said the suspect hit them with rubber tubes and threatened them with weapons. The detained man is also accused of being part of a criminal association for human trafficking, kidnapping, sexual violence and homicide.

