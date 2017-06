Renzi says won't drop Ius Soli due to polls (2)

Rome, June 27 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi said his Democratic Party (PD) would not drop its backing for the 'ius soli' (Latin for law of the soil) bill on the grounds that many voters do not like the plan to grant Italian citizenship to migrant children born on Italian soil who have had at last five years of Italian schooling. "You can't throw into doubt a battle like the ius soli one," he said. "You can't change your mind because of a poll that says the Italian people are less in favour, a trend that is not linked to the (terrorist) attacks. "I don't drop an idea because of a poll, just like we did not drop the battle for civil rights, for the Jobs Act (labour reform), for (Milan) Expo (2015). We are capable of taking our responsibilities".