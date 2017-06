Renzi says centre-left squabbles helped right win

Rome, June 27 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi, the leader of the Democratic Party (PD), said Tuesday that squabbling within the centre left contributed to its poor showing in Sunday's local-election run-offs. "The continual exasperating controversies within the centre left do nothing but help the opposing side," Renzi said. "It has always been that way. But it is clear that if many people think the problem is only inside the PD, then someone else may win the elections".