G7 University: 4 institutional events at Knowledge Festival

Udine, June 27 - Four institutional events will be held at the University of Udine as part of the third edition of the Italian Knowledge Festival "Conoscenza in Festa" June 29-July 1, which will include this year the first G7 University initiative on the theme "University Education for All". The four events are the PhD Award, Dies Academicus, Job Breakfast/Career Day and the first Reunion of Alumni. With over 50 events divided into 10 sections, the knowledge festival will celebrate the third edition of the "PhD Award Uniud" on June 30 dedicated to the most talented PhD graduates from the University of Udine. The 1,800-euro prize will be awarded to the five best doctoral theses presented in 2016 and is part of initiatives to implement the principles of the European Charter for Researchers. The "Dies Academicus" on June 30 will be dedicated to the best graduates and students at the University of Trieste, one for each undergraduate and graduate course. University of Udine Rector Alberto De Toni will present the awards to the students along with department directors and coordinators. Students will wear gowns and toss their caps, according to tradition, at the end of the ceremony. The president of the Friuli Foundation Giuseppe Morandini will present his foundation's award. In addition, graduation prizes will be awarded by the foundation, with the support of the cooperative credit banks of Friuli Venezia Giulia (BCC-FVG), to the top graduates of the 2015/2016 academic year in each of the university's eight departments. The "Job Breakfast/Career Day" event will be held on July 1 with a business breakfast followed by job interviews with representatives of big companies. The first meeting of UNIUD Alumni will be a celebration for University of Udine graduates during which the prize "Grifone d'Argento" will be awarded to the most talented alumni who graduated at least 10 years ago for their professional achievements.