Somali accused of torture, rape detained in Lampedusa

Rome
27/06/2017
Rome, June 27 - A 23-year-old Somali national has been detained at the hotspot on the southern Italian island of Lampedusa over accusations he raped and tortured asylum seekers in Libya before they embarked on their journeys across the Mediterranean, sources said Tuesday. The alleged violence took place at a site in an agricultural area called Hudeyfà, in the Kufra district. The related probe features statements from migrants who said the suspect hit them with rubber tubes and threatened them with weapons.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
di Rosario Pasciuto
Un aeroporto più vicino ai messinesi
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Scontro in autostrada, i morti sono tre c'è anche un bambino
di Angelo Biscardi
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online