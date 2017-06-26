Milan

Salvini rebuffs Berlusconi call for 'moderate' alliance

Milan, June 26 - Northern League (LN) leader Matteo Salvini on Monday rebuffed Forza Italia (FI) leader and ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's call for the recreation of a "moderate" FI-led national centre-right coalition to contest Italy's next general election. Speaking after a strong showing in Sunday's mayoral run-offs, Salvini said "if we've managed to free all these cities it means there is an enormous space of credibility to be occupied without following old alchemies from 23 years ago". "Each with his identity and history. Clear agreements and long friendship, like in Genoa," said Salvini. In 1994 Berlusconi swept into power for the first time at the head of a centre-right alliance with the League in the north and a post-Fascist force in the south. FI was the conservative linchpin of the alliances.

