Palermo Salvini list slams migrant minors' protests

Palermo, June 26 - A member of the Palermo Noi Con Salvini ticket in favour of anti-migrant Northern League leader Matteo Salvini on Monday criticised protests by some 20 migrant minors against not being allowed to celebrate the end of Ramadan in their reception centre. Francesco Vozza said on Facebook "these ANIMALS must be sent back home". The minors threw mattresses and other furniture out of the windows of the centre Sunday.