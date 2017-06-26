Heat wave, water emergency continue in many areas (3)

Rome, June 26 - A heat wave that has caused drought in much of Italy continued in the centre and south on Monday while many parts of the north were picking up the pieces after violent storms caused flash floods and landslides on Sunday. In Rome a technical committee is set to give its opinion on whether to turn off the drinking water fountains in the capital due to the shortage. At the environment ministry, meanwhile, experts have examining the worrying situation at Lake Bracciano, near Rome. The lake's level has fallen sharply due to the drought and because a local water company has been taking more water from it than usual to meet demand. Rome water company ACEA said it would draw off 1,300 litres per second from the lake in June and July instead of the planned 1,600-1,800, after the lake fell to 13 centimetres below its hydrometric zero. Brushfire and forest fire alerts were meanwhile issued in many parts of the country including Sardinia. Further to the north, in Emilia Romagna, the regional government earmarked 1.2 million euros to help ward off forest fires.