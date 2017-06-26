Soccer: Fiorentina up for sale (2)

Florence, June 26 - Serie A soccer club Fiorentina is up for sale, owners Diego and Andrea Della Valle decided Monday. A statement on the Florentine club's website said: "the owners of ACF Fiorentina communicate that they are absolutely ready, given the dissatisfaction of some of the fans, to step aside and put the club at the disposal of whoever wants to buy it to then run it as they see fit". Chairman Andrea Della Valle and his brother Diego, the Tod's show magnate, have frequently chafed at fan protests about how the two-time Serie A winners have been run. photo: Chairman Andrea Della Valle