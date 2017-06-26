Soccer: Fiorentina up for sale (2)

Florence
26/06/2017
Florence, June 26 - Serie A soccer club Fiorentina is up for sale, owners Diego and Andrea Della Valle decided Monday. A statement on the Florentine club's website said: "the owners of ACF Fiorentina communicate that they are absolutely ready, given the dissatisfaction of some of the fans, to step aside and put the club at the disposal of whoever wants to buy it to then run it as they see fit". Chairman Andrea Della Valle and his brother Diego, the Tod's show magnate, have frequently chafed at fan protests about how the two-time Serie A winners have been run. photo: Chairman Andrea Della Valle
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Scontro in autostrada, i morti sono tre c'è anche un bambino
di Angelo Biscardi
Catania fa la parte del leone, a Messina le briciole
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Frontale nella notte, 29enne in gravi condizioni
di Fabio Melia
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online