Florence

Soccer: Fiorentina up for sale (2)

Della Valle brothers' decision

Soccer: Fiorentina up for sale (2)

Florence, June 26 - Serie A soccer club Fiorentina is up for sale, owners Diego and Andrea Della Valle decided Monday. A statement on the Florentine club's website said: "the owners of ACF Fiorentina communicate that they are absolutely ready, given the dissatisfaction of some of the fans, to step aside and put the club at the disposal of whoever wants to buy it to then run it as they see fit". Chairman Andrea Della Valle and his brother Diego, the Tod's show magnate, have frequently chafed at fan protests about how the two-time Serie A winners have been run. photo: Chairman Andrea Della Valle

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scontro in autostrada, i morti sono tre c'è anche un bambino

Scontro in autostrada, i morti sono tre c'è anche un bambino

di Angelo Biscardi

Catania fa la parte del leone, a Messina le briciole

Catania fa la parte del leone, a Messina le briciole

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Salgono a 4 i morti in incidente sull'A2

Salgono a 4 i morti in incidente sull'A2

Vacanza messinesi per Andrea Barzagli

Vacanze messinesi per Andrea Barzagli

Frontale nella notte, 29enne in gravi condizioni

Frontale nella notte, 29enne in gravi condizioni

di Fabio Melia

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33