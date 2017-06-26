Up-and-coming actor Diele arrested for vehicular homicide (3)

Salerno, June 26 - Up-and-coming Italian actor Domenico Diele was put under house arrest with an ankle bracelet on Monday after the confirmation of his arrest for aggravated vehicular homicide after he hit and killed 48-year-old Ilaria Dilillo early Saturday while driving under the effects of drugs. "I'm a heroin addict but that wasn't the reason, I got distracted on my cellphone, I'm guilty and I have to pay," Dieele told a cellmate in a conversation published by Corriere della Sera. The 32-year-old film and television star was said to be returning from a party in Matera when he ran into Dilillo, who was riding a moped near the Montecorvino Pugliano motorway exit near Salerno. She was on her way home after spending an evening with friends. The accident occurred around 2 am local time. Diele subsequently tested positive for drugs and it also emerged that his driving licence had been suspended in 2016 following a positive drugs test. Diele was in the Salerno area for filming for Marco Ponti's new film 'Una vita spericolata' (A dangerous life).