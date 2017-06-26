Berlusconi says coalition must have moderate profile (2)

Rome, June 26 - Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi, the leader of Forza Italia (FI), said Monday that the centre right should build on its strong showing in local-election run-offs by forming a moderate coalition at the national level. "The centre right can start from these results in view of the decisive contest to lead the country again, on the basis of a shared programme, most of which we already have, and a coalition of different parties characterized by a clear liberal, moderate profile based on Christian roots, according to the winning centre-right model in all Europe and Italy," he said. The other two members of the bloc that triumphed in many of Sunday's contests, the Northern League and the right-wing Brothers of Italy (FdI), often take much harder stances on issues such as migration, law and order and Europe than FI. FdI leader Giorgia Meloni did not welcome Berlusconi's call. "Moderation is a category that no longer exists in politics," said Meloni. "I'm not interested in labels. I'm interested in the contents. "Let's talk about what we want to start from in order to build the centre-right coalition".